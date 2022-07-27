(NewsNation) — Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday that he’s “proud” of how his brother — former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — handled his “struggle” amid allegations of sexual harassment last year.

“I am very proud of my brother, I love my brother and I’m proud of him for the struggle,” he said. “I learned things about my brother, I learned things about my family — that makes me proud of him — to have to deal with the good, the bad and the ugly.”

In an exclusive interview on Dan Abrams Live, Chris Cuomo recounted his decision to help his brother handle mounting evidence suggesting he sexually harassed multiple state employees while in office.

“Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations,” Cuomo said. “For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way and doing it in a way that I didn’t think compromised what matters. And that’s what guided me.”

Chris Cuomo explained at the time his decision to advise his brother was led by concerns about his family’s legacy. Their father, Mario Cuomo, served three terms as New York’s governor in the 1980s and 90s.

Last year, the state attorney general concluded ex-Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

At one point, the former governor faced criminal charges. Those were dropped earlier this year.

“We don’t talk about struggle, we just prize outcomes,” Chirs Cuomo said. “This person beat this, this person overcame that. Watching somebody struggle, watching them when it’s hard. When they’re hurt, when they’ve hurt others, that’s when you learn what somebody is about.”

Chris Cuomo helped his brother navigate the media firestorm, advising him on how to respond and attempting to stay informed of upcoming national headlines.

The former CNN anchor admitted he spoke with members of the media about stories revolving around his bother, including trying to find out when a story might be published. He claimed he had no intention to manipulate any story.

“While I thought that I’m doing this for my family — it’s why I did it — but what did I expose my kids to?” Chris Cuomo said. “My wife, the people in my life? I didn’t think about it at the time. I just thought it was the right thing to do, so I did it.”