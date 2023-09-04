DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was an eating competition for a good cause as dozens of hungry competitors stopped by Texas Roadhouse in Dickson City this Labor Day to see who could eat the most ribs the fastest.

The winner got the chance to raise money for the charity of their choice.

Joel Kriger of Dickson City and Volunteer Firefighter of the Eagle Hose Company Number 1 had the biggest appetite Monday, and he’s no stranger to this competition as he also won last year.

“It’s a way for everyone to get together and come along and do some good for I guess themselves or their community. It’s a nice way to meet new people and just have fun and get to know each other,” said Kriger.

A dinner will be held in which all proceeds will go to Eagle Hose Company Number 1 in Lackawanna County.