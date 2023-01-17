SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local program working to eliminate childhood hunger is expanding its operations.

Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP began serving 45 middle school students in Towanda back in 2018 when the founder’s daughter saw other students without lunches at school.

Now, CHOP has grown to serve tens of thousands of students weekly in Pennsylvania and will begin to sever children in Lackawanna County.

If you’d like to learn more about CHOP or volunteer you can do so on their website.