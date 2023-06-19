SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Golfers are hitting the greens for a good cause in Lackawanna County. Child Hunger Outreach Partners is working to chop out hunger with its golf tournament at the Scranton Country Club in South Abington Township.

“I’m really excited to have all of these teams here to support us,” said CHOP Founder and CEO Dani Ruhf.

Child Hunger Outreach Partners, otherwise known as CHOP, is a nonprofit organization that started in Bradford County where it served 45 kids with a backpack meal program and school-based pantries.

Now, they serve 14 counties across Pennsylvania. Ruhf says their services are especially crucial during the summer months.

“In the summertime, those kids don’t get the food that schools would be providing: the free breakfast, the free lunch, and so they sit all summer and you know, wonder where their next meal is coming from and so we’re able to fill that gap for them,” Ruhf explained.

CHOP says one in four students in the regions they serve will face food insecurity.

“A number of our students are facing food insecurity. I think the number is higher than people expect it to be,” CHOP President Ty Holmes said.

Holmes also points out that there are a number of college students who often struggle to afford food.

“I think they are often forgotten demographics of people that are facing food insecurity,” Holmes added.

Events like the golf tournament help to raise money to feed families in need in our area.

Hank Dunn says his company has been supporting CHOP since the beginning.

He came out to swing on Monday to further support the cause.

“How can you not get behind a mission that says that they wanna take out a generation of child hunger?” said Dunn, of the Dunn Group in Towanda, Bradford County.

The event featured 18 holes of golf, a driving contest, and door prizes all to support a great cause.