SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a chimney that has caught fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. on Cedar Avenue in Scranton at General Dynamics, the former Chamberlin building.

According to the Lackawanna County 911 center, the fire was contained to the building and there were no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.