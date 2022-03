WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, deacons of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre hosted their annual chili luncheon.

Over 15 different kinds of chili were available to sample as well as plenty of cornbread. The event brings together members of the church community.

“It’s a great time for fellowship and it feels really good to give back that time,” said Reverend Bob Zanicky.

Gag prizes are presented to the best chili dishes.