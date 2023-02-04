DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Things got spicy Saturday in Dickson City to help battle blood cancers.

“Spoon at the moon” at the Day’s Inn featured a chili cook-off with proceeds going toward the fight against leukemia.

The cook-off included basket auctions, good fun, and great chili. New and old faces showed up including some looking to re-claim their chili champion title.

The participants came ready to compete knowing it was for the greater good, and for some, Saturday’s event hit a little close to home.

“That’s the main reason I’m here. My fiancé’s been touched by cancer herself being in remission, my grandfather passed away from lung cancer,” said Jeffrey Verkitus from Jeff’s Plant Power Chili.



“I already have a fan base of people who whenever I make it is like ‘well save me a cup, save me a bowl’. Well come out and get it! Come out and drop your ticket, vote for the winner so it feels real good to give back to the community like that,” explained Rattlesnake Ralph with Rattlesnake Ralph’s award-winning chili.

Teenager Laynie Bulie hosted the event as part of her fundraising efforts for the “hope for leukemia” competition she is taking part in.