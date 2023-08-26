SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A northeastern Pennsylvania organization added to its mission of promoting family stability and economic self-sufficiency.

Outreach Center for Community Resources in Scranton held a children’s career fair.

More than 200 parents and children attended the event.

It featured more than 30 businesses that offered insight to kids and their parents about various careers.

Organizers say the goal of the fair was to inspire children and their parents to dream big and see the many opportunities the community has to offer.

“I’m most interested in the police,” said Sofia who attended the children’s career fair.

“They just save the day for people that they don’t get hurt. They just help people,” continued Sofia.

“We know that kids starting to think about their futures brings a sense of hope and a sense of possibility which is really important for them doing things like finishing their education and thinking about where they might want to go for trade school or post-secondary education,” explained Lori Chaffers the Executive Director at the Outreach Center For Community Resources.

Outreach Center For Community Resources serves more than 4,500 individuals each year in the Electric City.