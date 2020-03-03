Breaking News
Children removed from home after murder-suicide in Lycoming County

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to State Police, a call to 911 brought an EMS crew to a home on Mount Zion Road in Penn Township Tuesday morning where two people were found dead.

Police say around 6:30 Tuesday morning, EMS were called to the home for a reported medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a 9-year-old child in the living room watching television.

While going through the house they found the caller, 36-year-old Wesley Minier dead in the kitchen from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As they made their way through the rest of the home, they discovered 29-year-old Kristin Walters dead in a bedroom from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

EMS removed two children from the residence, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old. Lycoming County CYS was called in to assist the children.

State Police continue to investigate the deaths.

