PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another local festival featured some safety to go with the fun, Sunday.

The non-profit HKQ Kids held a Children’s Bicycle Helmet giveaway at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

HKQ Kids is affiliated with the law firm Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn of Kingston.

Kids could pick out a free bike helmet in the color and size of their liking.

1,000 free helmets were available for kids like a nine-year-old girl who says she knows the importance of safety when riding a bicycle.

“It’s really exciting because I just grew out of mine and if you fall and like hit your head you won’t crack it open or anything,” says Faith Frable from DuPont.

“Whether they are bike riding or they are on the new scooter phase that is going around it’s so important that they have a helmet that if they should fall there something between them and the ground. so, if we can help keep the children safe that’s what we are going to do. Hopefully, we will see them around town all day tomorrow,” explained Sue Greenfield the business manager at HKQ.

Pennsylvania law requires any child under the age of 12 to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.