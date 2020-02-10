WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – It’s Children of Addiction Awareness Week, a national and international awareness campaign to break the silence and offer support to children and teens affected by parental addiction.

The campaign is being held this year from February 9th to the 15th.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy spoke with Ryan Hogan, a drug and alcohol representative at the Luzerne County Drug and Alcohol program. He says it’s extremely common for children whose parents are addicted to a substance to follow their parents behaviors, which is why prevention is important.

Revathi also spoke with Cammie Anderson, a drug and alcohol prevention coordinator. She says Children of Addiction Awareness Week is important because people don’t realize the number of kids out there that are struggling with a family member addicted to drugs or alcohol. 1 out of 4 children live in a home impacted by parental addiction, according to a report.

Anderson says COA Awareness Week lets children who have such parents or family members know that they are not alone.

For more information about COA Awareness Week, click here.