WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today is Palm Sunday and the faithful aren't letting social distancing ruin their day of worship. Many in the community are still attending church services… just in a different way.

"What can we do, right? We're just going to do what we can with the live stream," said Pastor Joel Henderson, Trinity Gospel Church.

Palm Sunday begins the solemn observance of Holy Week. Churches are closed due to coronavirus but many are still able to worship and attend church services safely online.

"I think it's a good idea. A lot of elderly that miss it I think they would love it," said Theresa Brooke of Williamsport.

"I would rather not. I'd rather go to church and have it one on one and God is everywhere. You can pray at home rather than being exposed to the coronavirus because the churches you sit too close. I'd rather just say prayers at home and hopefully this is all over soon," said Karen Null of Montoursville.