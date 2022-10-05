COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Coffee With A Cop Day, and a local Police Department decided to do a kid version of it.

They spent the morning with a group of preschoolers and talked about safety and law enforcement’s role in the community.

Police officers from Coal Township stopped by the Little Indian’s learning center for National Coffee With A Cop A Cop Day, but with a different spin on it.

“I called to see if the officers would be able, or if somebody could come talk with the kids about safety and have chocolate milk and donuts instead of coffee,” said Angela Combs, the director at Little Indians Learning Center.

The three officers sat down with the kids to explain their role in the community and share tips for staying safe.

“Pretty much went over all basic aspects of safety. Whether it was outside or inside. We discussed Halloween with them, being that’s coming up soon, and asked them what they’re going to be wearing, and if they should accept candy from strangers,” Officer Mark Menapace of Coal Township Police Department stated.

“And how to be safe on my bike,” Charllee Thew, a student at Little Indians Learning Center said.

“How do you be safe on your bike?” a woman asks.

“I wear helmets and knee pads and arm pads,” Thew replied.

Combs and Officer Menpace says it’s a great way for the police to connect with children and build trust at a young age.

“We want to make sure that they are, that they know not to be afraid. That they’re here to help, to keep us safe,” Combs continued.

“I think it’s going to be beneficial for them because it will be less traumatic for them in the event that they do have an interaction with an officer at some point in their life,” Officer Menapace explained.

The event was such a success, the preschool plans to do their version of Coffee with a Cop again next year.