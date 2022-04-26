WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Courthouse has welcomed a new, four-legged member to its team. He’s a furry friend who will work with children and victims going through the legal system.

Meet 2-year-old ludo the second. A friendly golden lab cross from Montana who just made his debut at the Lycoming County Courthouse.











“He is from Canine Companions. They donate them for free. He is Jedi’s successor,” said Jerri Rook, Facility Canine Handler.

Jedi II, passed away from cancer late last year. The Lycoming County Courthouse had such a great experience with him, they decided to welcome Ludo as their new facility dog.

“Jedi just sat in the room and it just brought the stress level down. Which, I think ludo will do the same thing. Ludo’s got a little more energy than Jedi so I think he’ll interact a little bit more,” said Rook.

Ludo arrived last week but isn’t officially on the job yet.

“He’s just getting acclimated to the courthouse and his surroundings and he’ll start working probably in about 6 weeks,” Rook explained.

Once he begins, Ludo will work closely with treatment court and victims of violent and sexual crimes. Jerri says having a facility dog around the courthouse makes a person’s experience more comfortable.

The emotions can be very high. It gives them a reason not to stress. The dog is an exciting thing for them. You know we get to go see a dog instead of oh I’ve got to go talk to the judge,” Rook stated.

We wish Ludo II great success during his time working at the courthouse.