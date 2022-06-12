SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania hosted its 9 annual Carnival for Kids on Sunday.

Rides, animals, and fire trucks were all attractions found at McDade Park in Scranton on Sunday, with a mission to raise money for Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Child abuse is across every socioeconomic, every race, every household, you just never know. So I’m really proud of the work that we do and that we’re here for the community,” stated Jennifer Aglialoro the Program Director of Children’s Advocacy Center NEPA.

Aglialoro is the program director of CAC, a non-profit organization that helps law enforcement and child services in assessing and treating victims of child abuse.

“Last year, we saw over 600 children in Northeastern Pennsylvania, so you know it’s out there and we’re doing something to help it,” Agliaboro added.

Children and their families filled the park with smiles.

“I like the obstacle course,” said Aque Rogers of Scranton.

As well as sharing their love for animals.

“I like to ride ponies, too,” said Ajaah Rogers, Scranton.

“It’s great to get the community out and to really support a good cause and everything. They have so much around. They have face painting, they have animals for you to pet, they have horses for you to ride, really good food and I couldn’t be prouder like to support and help them,” said Courtney Moss, Blakely.

All the money raised goes back to the community through CAC’s work to help children who fall victim to abuse.

“We all give our heart and soul to everything that we do, so I’m happy that the community can benefit from that,” explained Agliaboro.

To learn more about the fundraisers hosted by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania head to their website.