WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is one less place to have a baby effective Wednesday in northeastern Pennsylvania. Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ended its inpatient childbirth services earlier than expected.

Previously, officials announced the end date was July 31, but staffing issues prompted the closure effective 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

The hospital says it will continue to work with providers of 10 remaining women who had planned to deliver at Wilkes-Barre General to move their care to other hospitals.