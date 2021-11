MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews were called to a home in Mount Carmel for a report of a child that had fallen from a window.

According to the communications center in Northumberland County, crews responded to West 6th Street in the borough just after 9:00 a.m.

There is no word at this hour on the extent of the injuries or the condition of the victim.

The incident is under investigation. We will bring you more details as they are released.