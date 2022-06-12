KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in Kingston.

The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center said police were called to a scene in Kingston, Sunday night for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

According to Luzerne County Fire Companies, a child riding a scooter was struck around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and North Gates Avenue.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.