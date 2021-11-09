Child sexual assault charges filed against Scranton man

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges were filed against a Scranton man for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, police have filed several charges against 65-year-old Mateo Mejia after a child reported Mejia had touched her inappropriately when she eight years old.

Court papers say the victim, now 13 years old, told police she was being watched by a relative, while the her mother was at work.

While at the relative’s house, another relative came to the home and offered to watch the victim, to which she agreed, police say.

The affidavit states, the victim left the relative’s home in a vehicle driven by Mejia. They proceeded to drive to the Mohegan Sun Casino. Once there, the relative went inside to gamble, leaving the victim in the car with Mejia.

The victim states she got into the front seat and Mejia began to touch her inappropriately. Mejia also exposed himself to the victim and then grabbed the victim’s hand and placed it on himself in an inappropriate way, court papers read.

Officers say Mejia voluntarily came to the Plains Township Police Department and confessed to the accusations.

Mejia was taken into custody and is being charged with corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and two charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

He was denied bail as he was found to be a danger to the community and a flight risk. He is being held at Luzerne County Prison.