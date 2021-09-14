Child sexual assault charges filed against a man in Drums

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Charges were filed against a Drums man for the alleged sexual assault of a child between 1999 and 2002.

According to a criminal complaint, police have filed several charges against 69-year-old Stewart William Marchetti after a female reported, Marchetti had performed sexual acts on her from the time she was between the ages of 9 and 12. Marchetti was between the ages of 47 and 50.

Court papers say, the victim told police Marchetti was a family friend and she had access to his house, pool, and hot tub. She states Marchetti had touched and kissed her inappropriately underneath her bathing suit on more than one occasion. The victim also told investigators, she would watch television downstairs in Marchetti’s house, where he would lay next to her with a blanket and touch her inappropriately.

Every time the incidents occurred, the victim states in court papers, Marchetti told her she was wasn’t allowed to tell anyone or else he would get into a little bit of trouble and she would get into a lot of trouble. He also told the victim that if she said anything the friendship between their families would be ruined, the affidavit says.

Marchetti was arrested and has been charged with aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Marchetti was released on a $50,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon.