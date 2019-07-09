Child dies after being rescued from burning home in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Update 10:02 pm —According to Pittston City Police Department, three juveniles were taken into custody under the Juvenile Act following a Pittston fire that turned fatal. Due to Juvenile Act and rules of Juvenile Court procedure, law enforcement could not give further comment.

The child who was trapped in a burning home in Luzerne County has died.

The 11-year-old boy was rescued from the fire on Wood Street in Pittston and rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A child was rescued from a burning home as dozens of firefighters converge on Wood Street in Pittston this morning.

The fire broke out just before 1 am Tuesday morning.

“There was heavy fire on the front left side of the building,” Pittston Fire Department Chief Jim Rooney said. “Both the exterior and interior.”

When first responders arrived on scene, they had to pull a child from the home who was trapped inside. This left many feeling helpless.

“Yeah, it’s heavy on everybody. Whenever you hear entrapment it sends the adrenaline running, and you try to do your best as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Chief Rooney said.

“It makes me feel, ya know, sad and upset, especially because I’m a father myself,” Miguel Pabon of Pittston said. “So I can understand what they’re going through, the pain they’re going through with losing the home and a child in the hospital. You know, it’s tough.”

Residents in the neighborhood say the family has lived there for close to 20 years. With the home now gutted, neighbors wish there was more they could do.

“I mean, obviously we’re upset and destroyed,” Jillian Maty Jivich of Pittston said. “It’s a horrible thing, but I want to do something and reach out to them and do something for them.”

The fire marshall has been on the scene most of the day searching for a cause, but at this point in time it is still undetermined.