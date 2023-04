WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a child they say went missing in Wilkes-Barre earlier this week.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Kamiyah Hunt from North Carolina was last seen in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, April 23.

Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dudick at 570-208-6778.