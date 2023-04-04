KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a child from Kingston that has gone missing.

According to the Kingston Police Department, Joshua Smith was last seen at his house on Pringle Street in Kingston Tuesday night March 28 between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are describing Smith as 5’9” with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact our Kingston Police at 570-288-3674, ext. 405, or message them on their Facebook page.