Child Rapist Gets 160 Year Sentence

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Williamsport man was sentenced to 160 years behind bars for raping an 8-year-old girl.

Gordon Lee Young admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl over a four year period starting beginning in 1996. The victim came forward with the allegations in 2018 after struggling with the impact of the sexual abuse. During the investigation it was revealed that Young threatened to break her jaw if she talked.

At the sentencing, the judge called Young “disgusting and reprehensible” and called on the Court to remove him from society permanently.

Young is currently serving an unrelated federal sentence for child pornography charges. He will eligible for parole when he is 96 years old.