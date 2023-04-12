FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are warning the public of a man allegedly luring away children with a dog in Carbon County.

According to Franklin Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., officers were told of a possible child luring incident that happen at Phifers Dam.

The victim’s family told police that their daughter was contacted by an unidentified man while at the playground to come with him and “pet his dog.”

Officers are describing the suspect as a white man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and walking a black dog.

Any victims or witnesses with additional information are asked to contact Franklin Township Police Department at 570-325-9111 and reference incident #20230411M3215.