NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway into a shooting at Lackawanna State Park that left one child injured.

According to Wesley Robinson, a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary, on Sunday a child was shot at the state park.

Details on how the incident occurred are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

Robinson informed Eyewitness News that at this time the child is in stable condition.

State park rangers along with local and state police are continuing the investigation.

We will update with the latest as it is released.