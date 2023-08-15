SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One organization is helping kids in need gear up for the back-to-school season in our area and beyond.

Since its start in 2019, Child Hunger Outreach Partners has been working to CHOP out hunger in schools. It all started when its founder and CEO, Dani Ruhf got a piece of advice from her daughter.

“So my daughter came home from school and she had realized that at the high school level if the kids didn’t have money for lunch they didn’t get to eat. She was really distraught by that and came home and said you have to do something,” Ruhf said.

With that, Dani started her mission to help feed kids of all ages. CHOP currently serves 14 counties across Pennsylvania and plans to go completely statewide in the next three years. In schools, CHOP has two main programs.

“In schools, we have the backpack program,” Ruhf says.

Those backpacks have two dinners, two breakfasts, two fruits, two veggies, and snacks.

“We also have a school-based pantry which is the same type of items but in a stigma-free setting that the older kids can go in grab what they need, stick it in their pocket, take it home for themselves and their siblings,” Ruhf continued.

This year child hunger outreach partners plan to serve over sixty thousand kids weekly with their backpack programs and in-school pantries.

Ruhf says she is proud to see how much CHOP has grown over the years and is excited to see its impact in the future.

“I’m just so excited to see 20 years from now these kids who started in kindergarten and never had to think about hunger in their educational career,” Ruhf continued.

For more information on how to volunteer with CHOP head over to their website.

