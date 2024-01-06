NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say six people were transported to the hospital after a two-car crash Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven, around 12:27 p.m. a two-car crash occurred on Seltzer Road in Schuylkill County.

PSP said a car slid while going around a left-hand curve when they struck the side of another car’s bumper.

Officials note one of the cars had a 19-year-old male, a 37-year-old female, a nine-year-old female, a ten-year-old male, and a six-year-old female present in the car. Vehicle two was occupied by a 60-year-old female.

State police said the six-year-old female was ejected from the car and sustained serious injuries. According to the latest update from first responders, the six-year-old is in critical condition and is being transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

As stated by troopers the driver of car one was transported to Lehigh Valley East for suspected minor injuries and all other passengers were transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest with injuries.

The driver of car two was transported to Lehigh Valley East with minor injuries, troopers noted.