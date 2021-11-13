Child ejected from car after two-vehicle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to an incident where one child was ejected from a vehicle due to a two-car crash in Kingston.





According to Kingston police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Chesnut Avenue and Pringle Street. Police say a seven-year-old child was ejected due to the crash, the child is at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were reports of others injured in the crash, it is unclear at this time the extent of those injuries.

Kingston police are currently investigating. We will update you with the latest information as it is released.