Note: The 15-month-old child seen in these photos does not have flu and had her flu shot this season.

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Child flu deaths are spiking this flu season.

According to the latest CDC information released on Friday, 105 U.S. pediatric flu deaths have been reported this flu season.

Mark Hiller speaks with pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD with PAK Pediatrics in Kingston.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller spoke Tuesday with pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD with PAK Pediatrics in Kingston about why this flu season is taking such a toll on children and what parents can do to lessen the risk.

