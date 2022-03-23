JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We have seen a lot of shortages, from toilet paper to cleaning supplies. But the ongoing shortage that isn’t getting much better is workers.

The childcare industry has long suffered from staffing shortages. Made only worse by the pandemic. That’s why there are job fairs coming up across the state, hoping to get people interested in caring for children as a lifelong career. It’s like a puzzle.

“Right now staffing is at a crisis level,” said Kathleen Pearage, administrator, Tri-Star Academy.

As the childcare industry continues to struggle with staffing, ‘Tri-star Academy’ in Jessup is just one of many early childhood education centers across the state hoping to benefit from upcoming hiring days.

“We have staff that have not returned when we opened back up after the covid closure,” said Pearage. “We have ratios we must maintain for the safety of the children.”

Kathleen Pearage, the owner of four daycares in Lackawanna County says with the requirements in training. Finding quality childcare staff can be a challenge and pay can also hold aspiring teachers back.

“That’s one of our biggest issues is we are not able to keep up with the job market without raising tuitions and putting the cost on families,” Pearage explained.

There are dozens of job openings at childcare centers across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Kathleen hopes job fairs next week will help people to understand the field better and encourage them to join.

“I would really just encourage anyone that has a strong love and passion for working with children and think that they don’t have the education behind their name does not mean that they can’t work in child care,” Pearage said.

There are currently openings at all three ‘Tri-Star Academy’ sites and Wee Care Day Care, in Blakey.

Kathleen says the future of daycare lies in the communities hands.

“It’s very difficult at this point because we don’t know what’s going to happen down the road,” said Pearage.

We’ll have more about working in early childhood education Thursday night on Eyewitness News.

Including details about hiring days across the state next week.