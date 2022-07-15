LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department gets off the ground, a new police chief has been appointed.

D F Pace, who spent 22 years with the Philadelphia Police Department was selected to lead the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.

He was chosen unanimously by the commission.

The department’s headquarters will be on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming Borough at the former state police headquarters for Troop P.

It will combine five police departments into one.

This idea was tried before and failed, but now leaders of all five communities say regionalism is the way to go.

The force will have 13 full time officers and 12 part time officers who could be patrolling neighborhoods by the end of the year.

The departments being combined include, Exeter Borough, Exeter Township, West Pittston, Wyoming Borough and West Wyoming Borough.