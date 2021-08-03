Chewy Inc. to expand operations, creating more than 500 new jobs in NEPA

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A locally based business is expanding, creating more than 500 jobs in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Chewy Inc. announced they will be expanding operations into Pittston Township which will create 550 new full-time jobs.

The company says it will lease a 155,000 square-foot facility to become a pharmacy fulfillment center. Chewy says its new pharmacy will provide fulfillment of pet prescriptions, medications and special dietary foods.

“This expansion continues our significant regional investment with the creation of 550 additional new jobs and will also allow us to provide our customers with even faster delivery of the necessary prescriptions and health and wellness products for their pets,” said Pete Krillies, vice president of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement of Chewy, Inc. “We are glad to have worked in partnership with the state of Pennsylvania and Pittston Township to launch this new site.”

The project is Chewy’s third expansion in the commonwealth within two years. The Pittston Township facility will be the first pharmacy location in Pennsylvania.

The pharmacy fulfillment center is anticipated to open in late 2021.