WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts this December.

Chase will be at the Kirby Center on Sunday, December 17 for a screening of the classic holiday movie, National Lampoon`s Christmas Vacation.

After the screening, Chase will hold an in-person question and share behind-the-scenes and personal stories from making the film.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. for F.M. Kirby members and Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the Kirby Center website.

F.M. Kirby Center

Ticket prices will vary from $40 to $100. There will also be VIP packages for $150 to $250 that include a post-show photo opportunity.