PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christmas may have passed, but some are still looking to give back in the spirit of the holidays. A local high school cheer squad is spending their time off collecting coats for their community.

These Pittston Area cheerleaders are serving more than holiday spirit, they are spending their winter break giving back to the community.

“If I was younger seeing older girls contributing to the community like this, I would feel like I’d want to do this so hopefully little girls are like looking at us wanting to do that when they could be here one day,” said Avieri Barge, Pittston Area varsity cheerleader.

The PA varsity and junior varsity squads are cheering for coats, holding a coat drive to collect new or gently used coats for Luzerne County children and youth.

An act of community service that their coaches are proud to be a part of.

“As cheerleaders, we are in a supportive role, so we would just want to take that a step further and help the community. We want to not just support the athletes in our community, but just about everybody that we can. Especially this time of year too,” explained head coach Mauri Bohan.

Parents are also joining in creating the pa varsity/junior varsity spirit organization to get more involved in the community.

“We decided to create this organization to help generate fundraising to help parents with the financial costs that come with sports as well as one of our big focuses was going to be community service,” stated Keri Esser, vice president of Pittston Area varsity/jv spirit organization.

But this coat drive isn’t their first rodeo Pa Spirit joined forces with the squad less than a month ago and has already held multiple fundraisers.

Their goal after the holidays is to have at least one community service event a month.

“We want to make sure that we are being good role models and actually setting positive examples for them so that way they can carry that through with them,” Bohan added.

“There’s been positive feedback from the community in general to see the kids out and wanting to do better and contribute to their community,” Esser continued.

Something that freshman varsity cheerleaders, Gabriella Zambricki and Avieri Barge, hope will continue through their senior year and beyond.

“I hope that doing community service tries to inspire other schools and other cheer teams and people at our school to do more community service as well,” said Gabriella Zambricki, Pittston Area high school cheerleader.

The coat drive will run until January 10 at the Pittston Area High School. To learn how to donate a coat during the break or to find out more about Pa Spirit organization visit their Facebook page.