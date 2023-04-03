WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Legendary rock band Cheap Trick will be performing at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport in September.

The band consists of Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums).

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Many of their songs, including “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “California Man,” have become staples of rock music.

Cheap Trick’s Williamsport Performance will take place on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on April 7 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Community Arts Center’s website or at the box office at 570-326-2424.