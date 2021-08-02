Charges filed against woman accused of running illegal dog kennel in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, criminal charges have been filed against a woman accused of running an illegal dog kennel in Polk Township.

The department says Autumn Dempster, who also goes by Autumn Robbins, has been charged with 7 counts of violating a cease and desist order after she was ordered to stop operations at Perseus Pocono Pet Sitting on June 30.

They say Robbins took in 7 new dogs during the cease and desist.

Robbins could rack up more charges if operation continues, the department says.