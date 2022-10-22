MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records.

The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine.

Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Devine was reportedly driving in August along Springbrook Avenue when he slammed into an oncoming car. The other driver, 69-year-old John Errigo, was killed.

Devine faces a preliminary hearing on November 4.