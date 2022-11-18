PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police say that a Plymouth man was arraigned and charged with criminal solicitation.

Police say that Ralph Theodore Stoudt, 38, was allegedly engaging in sexual chats with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

A witness came forward, according to a police criminal complaint, and provided photos of communication with Stoudt and a video of a meeting with him.

As the complaint reads, Stoudt engaged in sexual chats with the individual posing as a 15-year-old girl and wanted to meet them. Instead, it was the witness that met him at the predetermined location.

The criminal complaint states that during the documented meeting with the anonymous person, Stoudt immediately apologized and admitted that he was messaging with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Stoudt has been charged with four first-degree felonies and two third-degree felonies, including unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, criminal use of a communication facility, and criminal solicitation.

According to court papers, Stoudt was arraigned in front of District Judge James Haggerty and was released on insecure bail of $20,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 30 at 11:00 a.m.