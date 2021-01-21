Changes to Pennsylvania ‘Move Over’ law

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One of the most important things that PennDOT and state police want you to know is that the move over law is already in place.

The changes coming in April are to up the anty for all those who haven’t quite gotten the memo.

When traveling the roadways in the keystone state, the law says that if there’s an emergency response area, you must try to get into the other lane to pass. That includes police pull-overs, crash scenes, construction zones, and more.

State police as well as countless PennDOT workers say that the last thing they need is to be conducting business in a difficult place and have people whizzing by, just feet away at dangerous speeds.

Changes to the law state that if you can’t get over, you’ll have to drop to 20 miles an hour below the posted speed limit.

State police form troops ‘R’ and ‘N’ tell me there are some already doing these things, and some of the travelers on these roads like Brian Blettner and Karen Acevedo understand why.

“Not a problem at all. When you have somebody out there that’s hurt or a disabled vehicle or a worker, people definitely need to slow down” Blettner said.

“I think they should because I’m a nurse, and it’s good for the people that just in case they have an accident. It’s up to you could save somebody’s life, or maybe your own.” Acevedo said.

Another key component to the changes this year are steeper fines. That includes an updated point system from PennDOT.

Price tag-wise, you’re looking at $500 on your first offense. Penalties can go up to ten-thousand and that’s usually after you’d be facing serious charges for something else. Best advice? Slow down. Move over.