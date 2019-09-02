Changes for the 2020 Season at the Tricky Triangle

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Indy Car puts the brakes on its annual event at Pocono Raceway.

That means starting next year instead of three huge race weekends there will be only one.

That’s because NASCAR is combining both of its Pocono races into one weekend.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead shows how it will have a big impact on the local economy.

Pocono Raceway announcing the 2020 racing season will be much different than in years past. In a statement Pocono Raceway saying in part “It is with great disappointment for Pocono Raceway to confirm we will not be on the 2020 NTT Indy Car Series Schedule.”

Those who live nearby think this will have a big impact on the number of people who come to the track “Now it’s kinda just gonna disappear like everything else in this world. It gets compressed and scaled down to the point where nobody even wants to do it anymore,” said Fred Stove, Blakeslee.

Indy car leaving the track is not the only change coming at Pocono raceway for the 2020 season they are also combining both Nascar racing weekends into one. This has local business’s scared.

“The past races we’ve had we’ve been busy. But dropping it to one weekend will probably cause a lot of mayhem between us and a lot of other businesses,” said Colton Mariano, Liberty Gas Station Employee.

Fred Stove agrees “That’s a lot of money being lost because Wawa is packed, this place would be packed. Every little cafe and restaurant is packed. So it’s definitely going to have an impact on those businesses that count on that.”

It seems like most fans Eyewitness News spoke to are in agreement that two weekends are better than one.

“Two in one weekend? I think that’s pushing it a little bit. I think they should separate them, that way it brings people up, puts them in hotels more, there’s other things besides the races going on so that hurts other business,” noted John Snyder, Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

Pocono Raceway is adding events at the track.

This year they held their first-ever air show, and say it will return next year.

