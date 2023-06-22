SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some radical changes could be coming to the Electric City in the next few years, changes the city’s mayor hopes will not only improve traffic flow but also make it easier for people to get from one place to the next.

Downtown Scranton is known for its one-ways, crosswalks, and fast traffic, but many, including the city’s mayor, say it doesn’t have to stay that way.

“People drive kind of unsafely, and people don’t know streets are one-ways, you know, and sometimes people make mistakes and go down the wrong way,” said Scranton resident Joe Spinosa.

“Witnessing the traffic, just on this side of the Courthouse Square is excessive, very fast. It’s hard for customers to even pull into a parking spot safely and get out of their cars sometimes,” said the Owner of Northern Light Espresso Bar and Cafe Jennifer Saunders.

After a year-long study on the downtown area, Mayor Paige Cognetti pitched several ideas on Wednesday on how she plans to improve Scranton’s central hub.

“We know that cars go too fast, we know that there are accidents, we know that we should have more bike lanes, we know people should feel safer in our downtown and throughout our entire city. This is a plan that maps it out for us and over the course of the next years, we’ll be able to implement this plan,” Mayor Cognetti said.

With the green light from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and some additional funding, Cognetti will introduce big changes.

Two-way streets around Courthouse Square, multiple traffic lights replaced by stop signs, and biking lanes are all part of the plan.

“We wanna make sure our plans are good for the long term and they’re the best for the safety of our residents and they’re most attractive for people to come here, build their businesses, move their families, come visit,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

The goal is to not only keep people safe but to encourage them to stop by and check out what locals have in store.

“I think people will maybe be able to slow down a little bit and safely look around so they can kind of see what is in the downtown area. Maybe with the stop signs and different traffic patterns, we’ll get a little bit more visibility that way,” said Saunders.

Although the plan will take a few years to complete, many in Scranton believe this is a good start.

“I think it’s a great step forward to making the city better for pedestrians, for everybody really,” Spinosa said.

As mentioned, this plan requires additional funding and can take a few years to complete, but Mayor Cognetti is hoping to get started this fall and spring at the latest.