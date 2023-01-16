PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design.

The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs.

Old design (left), New design (right)

Patients and caregivers do not need to get a new ID, just wait until your active card expires. The cards with the new design function and act in the same way as the older design.

Dispensaries will be notified and required to accept both designs of cards.

The term “medical marijuana” refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom, according to the governor’s office.

Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016, however, recreational marijuana has not yet been legalized.