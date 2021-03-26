Changes at state parks, forests after Gov. Wolf updates COVID measures

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced Friday that they would be updating their operating procedures to align with the new COVID mitigation guidance from Governor Tom Wolf that allows for more activities and bigger gatherings outdoors among other changes.

Effective Sunday, April 4th, the following will be implemented:

Outdoor, in-person programs will resume with a limit of 40 participants per program. Masks and social distancing are required;

Visitor center exhibit halls, interpretive areas and theaters will open with a 75 percent capacity visitation allowance. Masks and social distancing are required;

Volunteer work days will resume with a limit of 40 participants per group. Masks and social distancing are required;

Virtual and self-guided programs will continue to be offered;

Scheduled programs will be listed on DCNR’s Calendar of Events; and

Large, DCNR-sponsored events remain canceled until further notice.

“Environmental education and other outdoors programs helped our state parks system attain national prominence and we know they were sorely missed by our visitors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This and other operational changes follow Department of Health guidelines while broadening the enjoyment of state park and forests visitors. Since the pandemic’s outset we kept our lands open to all so that people can safely enjoy outdoor recreation to maintain positive physical and mental health.”

For more information, visit the DCNR website.