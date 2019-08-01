Changes Are Coming for the LCTA: New Name and a New Location

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A big announcement this morning regarding transportation in Luzerne County. The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or L-C-T-A is taking over a dilapidated property in the city.

The project will consolidate bus operations for the LCTA at the Murray Complex. The LCTA also announced that they are changing their name to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. This will be the center of transportation for Northeastern Pennsylvania in the future.

“Well for riders it’s going to be great. Number one it’s very visible on North Penn Avenue. It’s a transportation center all of our services will be consolidated into one building. Riders can come here and we are right in downtown,” said Executive Director of the LCTA Norm Gavlick.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will have more what this all means to our region coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News.