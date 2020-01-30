Cervical Cancer: Deadly But Avoidable

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.



Cervical cancer is considered one of the top cancer killers among women in the world claiming more than 300,000 lives in 2018 (most recent data).



The figures are far less in the U.S. although nearly 4,000 American women die from cervical cancer each year.

Manny Arreguin, MD is Geisinger Northeast Regional Director of Women’s Services.



He tells Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller that the disease is virtually always preventable thanks to vaccination and screening.



Dr. Arreguin discusses the risk factors and offers expert advice tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.