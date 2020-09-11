Ceremony honors local 9/11 hero

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s been 19 years since the September 11th attacks, forever changing the nation.

Friday, tributes at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, all remember and honor the thousands of lives lost.

That includes right here in our area.

On this day 19 years ago, thousands of local community members began making their way to New York City in the wake of devastation, answering the call after the World Trade Center was attacked.

One of those people was Daniel Christian Schaufler, he died in 2019 from cancer directly related to the 9/11 cleanup.

It was determined that the toxins on 9/11 were responsible for the cancer that he got at 39-years-old. He was 50 when he died.

His widow, Sheila Schaufler, accepted an honor on his behalf as his name was added to the 9/11 memorial in Scranton’s McDade Park during an annual ceremony.

“When we talked about it all the years after, and I would say, in spite of the cancer would you still go? And it was always yes up until the day that he died. That’s just what he did. When someone needed help, he helped,” Sheila said.

Charlie Spano, the chairman of the 9/11 memorial committee of Lackawanna County, understands the importance of keeping the memories of people like Daniel Schaufler alive each year.

“Two natives of Lackawanna County perished on September 11th. One was in the airplane, the very first airplane that flew into the towers and the other person was in the Pentagon.”

This year the 9/11 committee decided to honor those who were on the front lines during the pandemic like grocery store workers.

“It’s quite a surprise that we were asked to participate in this because 9/11 is such a big thing for so many other people that what we do seems so insignificant compared to that,” said Joyce Fasula, owner at Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

And dozens stood in solidarity to never forget what happened 19 years ago.