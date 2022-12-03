CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the “Conyngham Primary Health Center” which is part of the “Children’s Service Center.”

The expansion added primary care to the center’s lineup, which also includes treatment for behavioral health, substance abuse, and autism disorders.

The President and CEO of the center, which officially opened in October, said the services are already proving to be beneficial.

“Someone can come for mental health services, they can come for medication management, they can come for counseling. They can come for a bunch of different services, but now they also have primary care here as well. So I think if someone is not feeling well and they’re at an appointment, they can come in and get primary care needs taken care of here,” said Michael Hopkins, President/CEO of Children’s Service Center.

The children’s service center expansion also added roughly 12 new positions to their 350-member team.