EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed.

The Annual Thanksgiving Project was made possible by generous donations from more than 20 businesses and individuals.