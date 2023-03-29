SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former shop in downtown Scranton that is over 100 years old is being demolished after a fire has left it vacant since 2020.

Demolition began Tuesday in downtown Scranton at the former Plotkin Shoe and Repair Store, as building that sits on the corner of Linden Street and Penn Avenue.

The unoccuppied for more than two years after a fire tore through the over a century-old store on December 19, 2020.

Plotkin Shoe and Repair Shop opened its doors to downtown Scranton in 1910 before the fire closed the business.

Contractors on site told Eyewitness News the demolition is expected to take a few weeks.